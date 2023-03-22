The Uttar Pradesh police, which is known to bulldoze properties of mafias and criminals, is now cracking down on mosquitoes. Yes, you read it right — MOSQUITOES.

This interesting case is of Sambhal where a man tweeted to UP police, seeking help to fight the tiny stinging insects that were biting his wife as she was delivering a baby girl at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi.

“My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," the man, identified as Asad Khan, tweeted tagging UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito repellent coil.

A report in India Today quoted Khan as saying, “My wife was in the hospital to deliver our baby. Other than the unbearable pain she was going through, mosquitoes were also biting her. It was 2.45 am and I could not think of anyone else to seek help other than UP Police. I got feedback from the other side soon after my tweet. After that, they made the mosquito repellent coil available to me within 10 to 15 minutes. I heartily thank the UP Police, Sambhal Police and 112 Police for their help."

Netizens hailed UP police’s prompt “diagnosis of mafias and mosquitoes".

Some, however, also took the opportunity to complain about ‘mafias’ in their area.

Uttar Pradesh police is often in news for its crack down against criminals and the ‘bulldozer action’, which is now synonymous with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In January, the administration and police showed up at the home of a close relative of gangster Atiq Ahmed along with bulldozers. The police said that the gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party leader had planned the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal - a witness to the 2005 killing of a politician.

Last year, the police used the bulldozers to help a woman who was thrown out by her husband allegedly over dowry. The incident took place in Bijnor district after the Allahabad High Court ordered the city police to help the woman get back into the house.

Despite the court’s order, the family was not ready to allow their daughter-in-law to enter the house. After the police failed to convince the family, they brought in a bulldozer and warned them of breaking the gate. That is when the in-laws allowed the woman to enter, The Times of India reported.

