After MP Urination Case, Man Slapped With Shoe, Forced to Lick Feet in Moving Vehicle; 2 Held

Days after the controversy surrounding the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a new viral video on Saturday revealed a man being forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet inside a moving vehicle in Gwalior. The police have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

The viral video showed the victim being repeatedly slapped by another man, who also coerces the victim to say, “Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is the father), while inside a moving vehicle. Another video clip depicted the accused repeatedly striking the victim’s face with a footwear.

According to an official, both the victim and the accused involved in the incident are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressed the issue and said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, “A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

According to Gwalior’s Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Chandel, the victim, Mohsin Khan, had assaulted the accused, Golu Gurjar, on May 21. Gurjar had filed a complaint at Dabra police station regarding the incident.

On June 30, Gurjar and his associates allegedly abducted Khan and subjected him to physical assault. Chandel stated that a case was registered at Vishwavidyalaya police station and two of the accused were arrested for assaulting Khan in a moving vehicle.

Following the complaint of the victim’s family, a case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and assault.

The incident comes shortly after the shocking incident earlier this week in which a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth’s face in Sidhi district, leading to widespread outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested after the incident’s video circulated on social media on Tuesday.