Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Home » India » After Poonch, Rajouri Administration Bans Storage, Sale And Use Of Firecrackers

After Poonch, Rajouri Administration Bans Storage, Sale And Use Of Firecrackers

The security personnel in the entire Pir Panjal region are on high alert with twin terror incidents since April 20 in which 10 army personnel had lost their lives

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:39 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

District Magistrate Vikas Kundal asked all field officers to ensure strict implementation of the order and to disseminate the information among the general public (Image: PTI)
District Magistrate Vikas Kundal asked all field officers to ensure strict implementation of the order and to disseminate the information among the general public (Image: PTI)

Taking a cue from the Poonch administration, the district magistrate of Rajouri on Friday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in view of the present security scenario in the region.

District Magistrate Vikas Kundal asked all field officers to ensure strict implementation of the order and to disseminate the information among the general public. “In exercise of the powers vested under section 144 CrPC, I, Vikas Kundal, District Magistrate Rajouri, hereby impose complete ban on storage, sale and use of crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Rajouri," the order stated.

The order also mentioned about a communication made by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri who informed that the use of firecrackers, especially during marriage events, is creating a definite confusion among the security forces, army and police, which may lead to inaction many times to respond to a terror attack, particularly during the present security scenario.

Advertisement

Kundal also warned of action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for any violation.

Notably, security personnel in the entire Pir Panjal region are on high alert with twin terror incidents since April 20 in which 10 army personnel had lost their lives.

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

first published: May 13, 2023, 11:39 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 11:39 IST
Read More