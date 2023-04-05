After Ram Navami Unrest, Bengal Govt Asks Cops to be Alert for Hanuman Jayanti

In view of the violence around Ram Navami in parts of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has now asked senior police officials to remain extra cautious on Hanuman Jayanti and has issued special guidelines for the same.

State government has instructed police to carry out strict monitoring and vigil in sensitive areas, with more emphases to be given in vulnerable areas. Every police personnel posted in such areas has been asked to use a police body-camera. The state government has also asked police to prevent spread of rumours and take strict action against those found doing so.

The West Bengal government has also directed police to monitor social media posts and take strict action against those putting up fake news. Police officers have also been told to hold meetings with community leaders to maintain social harmony. Superior officers have been asked to supervise all processions.

The directions also states that strong police arrangements should be made and provocation by any group should be dealt with strictly and immediately. Police personnel should use helmets and adequate non-lethal equipment should be there in stock, the instructions said.

Further, Kolkata Police has also come up with applications that need to be submitted for carrying out meeting and rallies. One has to fill up that form and apply for permission for carrying out rallies and meetings in Kolkata. Use of arms and lathis is not allowed in rallies, as per this new form .

