Agartala: Gang Using Govt Official Car Stickers To Smuggle Drugs Busted, 2 Held

The Agartala city police busted a drug smuggler racket that was involved in transportation of synthetic drugs and detained two drug smugglers with large amount of Brown Sugar. The smugglers used official designation plates and car stickers of top government officials in their cars, the police said.

While giving details of the operation, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar, Debaprasad Roy said, “During the continuation of ‘anti-drug operations’ by Tripura police, much vital information has been received while interrogating arrested drug peddlers and smugglers".

Based on such information, the East Agartala police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rana Chatterjee intercepted a white colour car with official designation plates of two Tripura government officials from Mara Chowmuhani area near Bodhjung School. The police arrested two people who have been identified as Kanu and Tapash Karmakar.