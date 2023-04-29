Agartala Shocker: Man Kills Minor Wife, Cuts Her Body Into Pieces & Dumps Them in Arum Field

A man allegedly killed his minor wife, cut her body into pieces and dumped them in an arum field near his house in Agartala.

The 15-year-old girl’s body was recovered in pieces from an arum field in the Muslim Para area of Aralia under East Agartala police station on Friday evening.

Police sources said that both husband Kayer Miah (25) and his wife Tanuja Begum (15) went missing from their house, located in the densely populated Muslim Para area of Aralia on Friday afternoon. Later, local people informed the relatives of Tanuja Begum and they entered the house and found several blood stains.

They immediately informed the police and a team of police personnel led by SDPO (Sadar) Ashish Dasgupta rushed to the spot. Police brought the forensic team and dog squad and started searching for the body of the missing girl. The police team found blood-stained clothes in an abandoned toilet.

SP (West) Kiran Kumar Reddy also rushed to the spot and launched a massive manhunt to trace the suspect.

Reddy said that within four hours of the report, the police team led by SDPO (Sadar) managed to detain Kayer Miah from Battala area. Based on his confessional statement, the police started searching the body at River Howrah in Battala area.

Later, after thorough interrogation, the accused revealed that on Thursday night he killed his wife by beheading her and dumped the body into two bags into an arum field near his house. Then, the police team led by the SP (West) Kiran Kumar Reddy launched a search operation in Muslim Para area and found the body in pieces in the arum field.

Reddy said that after interrogation, the police can ascertain if there are any more accomplices involved in the murder. Police shifted the body to the GB Hospital morgue for autopsy.

