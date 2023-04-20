Agnipath Scheme: Army Uses Urdu in Posters, Videos to Reach Out to Young Aspirants in Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Army has turned to the Urdu language to reach out to youth in the Kashmir Valley, who aspire to join the forces under the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. The Srinagar-based defence public relations officer has sent out multiple tweets with posters and videos so that details of the scheme reach a wider audience.

Officials told News18 that the army felt the need to use the language of the local residents for its outreach programme and to better highlight salient features of the Agnipath scheme. “The army recruiting office in Srinagar has also produced multiple small videos in Urdu on the major aspects like new recruitment procedure for the Indian Army, procedure to register, how to appear in online common entrance exam," an official said.

A large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir read, write and converse in Urdu. The army has also disseminated videos and other training material to the public using a barcode, which has made information on the Agnipath scheme accessible on a personal mobile device for aspirants in any remote area of Kashmir.

“This is beneficial, mostly for people in remote areas and many have come forward by the use of Urdu and technology," the official said, adding that no Agnipath aspirant is being left behind.

The official further said Urdu was also being used in advertisements. The aim was not to deprive people of any information regarding the scheme and, in many remote areas, the army was reaching out to people where connectivity is still an issue, the official added.

“It is our endeavour that no aspirant in Kashmir is deprived of any information regarding the Agnipath scheme and the new recruitment procedure for the Indian Army," another army official said.

A number of people from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir joined the army, and reaching out to them was important for the forces, the official added.

