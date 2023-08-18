Agra: 4-year-old Girl's Leg Gets Stuck in Moving Train's Toilet, Rescued After 90-minute

A 4-year-old girl, who was travelling along with her parents on the Barauni-Bandra Avadh Express, accidentally got her leg stuck in the toilet seat of the train on Thursday. The incident took place as the train reached Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. She was rescued by railway officials after 90 minutes when the train stopped at Fatehpur Sikri station.

Quoting sources, an India Today report said Mohammad Ali, a resident of Bihar’s Sitamarhi, was travelling on the train with his children and wife, Fatima. The couple’s 4-year-old went to use the washroom while the mother waited outside talking over the phone.

While the girl was inside the toilet, her leg got stuck in the toilet seat hole due to a sudden jerk. As the toddler began crying, the mother rushed inside the washroom to help her and other passengers joined too.

Advertisement

One of the onlookers dialled the railway helpline number and the railway staffers contacted their technical team.