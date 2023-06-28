Trends :Rain NewsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Agra: Elderly Man Kills Daughter-in-Law, Surrenders; Constable Husband Named in FIR

Agra: Elderly Man Kills Daughter-in-Law, Surrenders; Constable Husband Named in FIR

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Malikpur village, has confessed to the crime. The victim's husband, Gaurav Singh, a police constable, was not present at when the incident took place.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:57 IST

Agra, India

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, is a resident of Malikpur village. (Representational Image/PTI)
The accused, Raghuveer Singh, is a resident of Malikpur village. (Representational Image/PTI)

In a distressing incident, a 62-year-old man, who happened to be the father of a police constable stationed in Farrukhabad, arrived at Kirawali police station in Agra district on Tuesday with bloodied hands and claimed to have killed his daughter-in-law over a heated family dispute.

According to a TOI report, the victim was 29-year-old Priyanka Singh.

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Malikpur village, has confessed to the crime. The victim’s husband, Gaurav Singh, a police constable, was not present at when the incident took place.

According to the account provided by Raghuveer to the police, the widowed daughter-in-law had been residing at her in-laws’ house after the passing of her husband. However, she frequently engaged in arguments with her younger sister-in-law, Priyanka.

Advertisement

“On Monday night, the altercation between the two daughters-in-law escalated, and when Raghuveer attempted to intervene, he was kicked by Priyanka, causing him to fall. Subsequently, he attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe, resulting in the severing of her head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sonam Kumar, was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The accused explained that he had intended to maintain harmony between both daughters-in-law, but their constant quarrels had created discord within the family.

    The victim’s husband, Gaurav, has also been implicated in the First Information Report (FIR). A case has been registered against them under the sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 28, 2023, 09:57 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 09:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App