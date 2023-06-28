Agra: Elderly Man Kills Daughter-in-Law, Surrenders; Constable Husband Named in FIR

In a distressing incident, a 62-year-old man, who happened to be the father of a police constable stationed in Farrukhabad, arrived at Kirawali police station in Agra district on Tuesday with bloodied hands and claimed to have killed his daughter-in-law over a heated family dispute.

According to a TOI report, the victim was 29-year-old Priyanka Singh.

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Malikpur village, has confessed to the crime. The victim’s husband, Gaurav Singh, a police constable, was not present at when the incident took place.

According to the account provided by Raghuveer to the police, the widowed daughter-in-law had been residing at her in-laws’ house after the passing of her husband. However, she frequently engaged in arguments with her younger sister-in-law, Priyanka.

“On Monday night, the altercation between the two daughters-in-law escalated, and when Raghuveer attempted to intervene, he was kicked by Priyanka, causing him to fall. Subsequently, he attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe, resulting in the severing of her head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sonam Kumar, was quoted as saying to The Times of India.