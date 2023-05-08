Agra Man Held for Raping American Woman on Pretext of Marriage

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Agra for allegedly raping a 62-year-old American woman on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gagandeep (32), owns a homestay in Agra, they said.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that in 2017 she came to India and stayed at Gagandeep’s homestay. Later, they became friends and eventually got into a relationship, police said.

Over the next few years, she kept visiting India to meet Gagandeep and on several occasions, he allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, they said.

The woman further alleged that once he also took her to Surjamal Vihar in Shahdara where he again made physical relations with her. Gagandeep also took her to Amritsar and other places and his family knew about their relationship. However, she later found out that the man was cheating on her, police said.

On May 4, an FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt using poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Vivek Vihar Police Station, a senior police officer said.

“A case was registered and based on the inquiry, accused Gagandeep was arrested from Agra on May 6," he said.

