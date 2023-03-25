The Karnataka Police and election authorities have seized gold, sarees and pressure cookers worth Rs 3 crore in Chikkamagaluru ahead of the assembly elections. The police seized the aforementioned items at a check post in Tarikere town, where the articles were being carried without proper documents in a pick-up vehicle on Wednesday. The staff on election duty stopped the four-wheeler at the check post in Tarikere.

According to the authorities, during the search, they found gold ornaments, and the people did not have the required documents. The police have taken two people into custody. Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner (DC) KN Ramesh, in a press conference, stated that parties are yet to submit all the documents. “As per the bill they are worth Rs 2.6 crore, but the exact value will be ascertained only after physical verification of the items," he added.

In addition to this, on Thursday, March 23, the officials also seized over 900 sarees and pressure cookers in Chikkamagaluru and Sringeri assembly segments. Although the invoice is available for 1,000 sarees, the address and the contact number of the buyer are not clear. The goods have been seized and an FIR has been also registered for the same. The sarees were bought from Surat, Gujarat.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that so far the administration has seized valuables worth over Rs 3 crore. The seized items include 666 sarees in Chikkamagaluru, 235 sarees seized in Sringeri and 281 pressure cookers along with the gold worth Rs 2.6 crore.

In the meantime, the commercial taxes department has served a notice to the supplier of the sarees. The administration has established 18 checkpoints throughout the district. During the press conference, Zilla panchayat CEO G Prabhu and Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth were also present.

