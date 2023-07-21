Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Ahmedabad Court Rejects Discharge Plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Riots Evidence Fabrication Case

Ahmedabad Court Rejects Discharge Plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Riots Evidence Fabrication Case

The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 00:03 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Social activist Teesta Setalvad being produced at Metropolitan Magistrate court in Ahmedabad, on July 2, 2022. (PTI)
Social activist Teesta Setalvad being produced at Metropolitan Magistrate court in Ahmedabad, on July 2, 2022. (PTI)

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Setalvad’s plea.

    • The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons.

    On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 00:03 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 00:03 IST
