Ahmedabad RTO Cancels 300 Licences in A Year for Reckless Driving in Other States

People in Gujarat prefer to travel for work by their own vehicles and drive responsibly, but some of them violate the traffic rules when they enter other states. This is the why other states have lodged many complaints against such drivers who reside in Gujarat.

Surprisingly, more than 300 such applications have been received in the Ahmedabad RTO office in which the state police of Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have requested to cancel the licenses of reckless drivers.

While taking action against such people, Ahmedabad RTO has cancelled about 300 licences which includes the name of persons against whom Goa Police has made the applications regarding drink and drive cases. The rest of the applications are being processed to be verified.

Ahmedabad Regional Transport Officer (RTO) RS Desai told News18 Gujarati that proposals are sent by the police from Goa, Rajasthan and other states to cancel the license of drivers who violate the Motor Vehicle Act in their states.

Cracking a whip against such violators, Ahmedabad RTO has cancelled 300 licenses in the last year and other proposals are being processed.

The licence of such offenders is suspended for three or six months and no process related to the license can be done in this period.

The licence has to be submitted to the RTO and the related Police station has to be informed about it. If someone is caught driving the vehicle after the licence has been cancelled, strong action will be taken against him.

He said further, “We request people to follow traffic rules wherever they are driving, either in their own state or in some other state. This is how they can save themselves from the clutches of laws and their family would remain safe and protected."

Therefore, one should follow the traffic rules while driving in their own state or somewhere else. Since holidays in schools have started and if someone wants to travel with his own vehicle, he should stick to traffic rules, otherwise, he should be prepared for action against him which can result in cancellation of his driving licence.

