ON VIDEO | 9 Killed As Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into People Gathered At Accident Site in Ahmedabad; Accused Held

At least nine people died in two back-to-back accidents on the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Police on Thursday evening, arrested the accused, Tathya Patel, along with his father Prajnesh Patel.

A speeding luxury car reportedly ran over people who had gathered after an SUV had hit a dumper. Nine people, including a police constable, have lost their lives in the accident.

An SUV reportedly first hit a dumper from behind, leading to a crowd gathering on the road. While their were curious onlookers, many were trying to to help those injured when a speeding luxury car, a Jaguar, rammed into the crowd.

A passing vehicle on the other side of the road captured the car ploughing into the crowd. Tathya Patel, who allegedly was driving the car, was thrashed by the angry bystanders.

Advertisement

According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries. Youths from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, local media reported.

The accident took place at around 1:15 am on ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, police said.

Reports said that when the luxury car rammed into the crowd, many people were flung about 20 to 25 feet away from the scene.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted over the incident and announced that Rs 4 lakh each has been given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.