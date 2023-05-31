​​Ahmednagar to Soon Be Officially Renamed As ‘Ahilyanagar’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

On the 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the name of Ahmednagar district will be changed to Ahilyanagar. Chondi village in Ahmednagar district is the birthplace of Holkar.

“In the coming days, Ahmednagar district will be officially renamed as ‘Ahilyanagar’ to mark Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar’s contribution to Maharashtra," said CM Eknath Shinde.

While speaking to the media, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde’s) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is ‘mawala’ (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar."

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopichand Padalkar it was long pending demand of locals. After the Shinde-Fadnavis government officially changed the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osamanabad to Dharashiv, Padalkar in February again demanded that Ahmednagar be called Ahilyanagar.

“We are fortunate that Ahilyadevi was born in Chondi village of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. She had saved many Hindu temples from Muslim invaders. She rebuilt more than thousand temples that Muslim invaders tried to destroy, including the famous Kashi Vishwanath," said Padalkar while speaking to News18.

Padalkar feels the contribution of the entire Holkar family should be part of school syllabus, so the young generation can get inspired by their splendid work.