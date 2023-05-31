Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » ​​Ahmednagar to Soon Be Officially Renamed As ‘Ahilyanagar’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

​​Ahmednagar to Soon Be Officially Renamed As ‘Ahilyanagar’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

To mark the occasion, the state has also changed the name of State Government Medical College of Baramati to Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 21:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made the announcement. (Twitter File)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made the announcement. (Twitter File)

On the 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the name of Ahmednagar district will be changed to Ahilyanagar. Chondi village in Ahmednagar district is the birthplace of Holkar.

“In the coming days, Ahmednagar district will be officially renamed as ‘Ahilyanagar’ to mark Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar’s contribution to Maharashtra," said CM Eknath Shinde.

While speaking to the media, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde’s) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is ‘mawala’ (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar."

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopichand Padalkar it was long pending demand of locals. After the Shinde-Fadnavis government officially changed the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osamanabad to Dharashiv, Padalkar in February again demanded that Ahmednagar be called Ahilyanagar.

“We are fortunate that Ahilyadevi was born in Chondi village of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. She had saved many Hindu temples from Muslim invaders. She rebuilt more than thousand temples that Muslim invaders tried to destroy, including the famous Kashi Vishwanath," said Padalkar while speaking to News18.

Padalkar feels the contribution of the entire Holkar family should be part of school syllabus, so the young generation can get inspired by their splendid work.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • Reacting to this development, State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “We are happy that they are showing respect to Ahilyadevi. But Ahilyadevi worked for farmers. When will this government take that lesson from her? When this government implement Dhangar reservation which was promised to the community in 2014? When this government induct a woman cabinet minister?"

    To mark the occasion, the state has also changed the name of State Government Medical College of Baramati to Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati. Medical Education Minister made this announcement after the state government issued the government resolution (GR).

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayuresh GanapatyeMayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issu...Read More

    first published: May 31, 2023, 20:58 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 21:08 IST
    Read More