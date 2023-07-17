Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » AI Udaipur-Delhi Flight Gets Delayed After Passenger's Mobile Phone Charger Malfunctions

AI Udaipur-Delhi Flight Gets Delayed After Passenger's Mobile Phone Charger Malfunctions

An airline official said there was a malfunction of the mobile phone charger of a passenger. Further, the airline official said the passenger noticed overheating of the mobile phone and alerted the cabin crew

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:23 IST

Mumbai, India

File photo of an Air India plane. (File Pic: PTI)
File photo of an Air India plane. (File Pic: PTI)

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Udaipur returned to the bay soon after pushback on Monday due to an issue with the malfunctioning of a mobile phone charger of a passenger, according to officials.

The flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi, one of the officials said.

An airline official said there was a malfunction of the mobile phone charger of a passenger.  Further, the airline official said the passenger noticed overheating of the mobile phone and alerted the cabin crew.

Subsequently, the aircraft, which had pushed back, returned as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • However, an official at the Udaipur airport said there was apparently smoke onboard the aircraft following which it returned after pushback.

    While the exact sequence of the development could not be immediately ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 23:23 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 23:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App