Air India Express Flight Delayed by 13 Hours at Mangaluru Airport

An Air India Express flight to Dubai which could not take off from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday due to a technical snag, finally departed on Tuesday afternoon, airport sources said.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship.

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, which finally took off at 12.20 PM on Tuesday.