Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Air India Express Flight Delayed by 13 Hours at Mangaluru Airport

Air India Express Flight Delayed by 13 Hours at Mangaluru Airport

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST

Mangalore, India

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Reuters)
An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Reuters)

An Air India Express flight to Dubai which could not take off from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday due to a technical snag, finally departed on Tuesday afternoon, airport sources said.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship.

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, which finally took off at 12.20 PM on Tuesday.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Of the passengers, seven people departed on other flights owing to the delay, sources said.

    The passengers reportedly took the airport officials to task for the inordinate delay in the departure of the flight.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App