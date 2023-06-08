Air India Flight AI173 Finally Lands in San Francisco Days After Making Emergency Landing in Russia

The Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which made an emergency landing in Russia’s remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch, has finally landed reached its destination.

“Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time). All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," Air India said in a statement.

The airliner also thanked government agencies, regulatory authorities, and its staff and partners involved for the support in bringing the passengers to San Francisco and in providing them care while they waited in Russia’s Magadan.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement.

Air India sent a ferry aircraft from Mumbai on Wednesday to fly the passengers out of Russia to San Francisco.