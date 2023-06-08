Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Air India Flight AI173 Finally Lands in San Francisco Days After Making Emergency Landing in Russia

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST

Mumbai, India

The aircraft (AI-173), operating between Delhi and San Francisco on June 6, had to land in Russia after a technical issue en route with one of its engines.
The aircraft (AI-173), operating between Delhi and San Francisco on June 6, had to land in Russia after a technical issue en route with one of its engines. (Representative image/AP)

The Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which made an emergency landing in Russia’s remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch, has finally landed reached its destination.

“Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time). All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," Air India said in a statement.

The airliner also thanked government agencies, regulatory authorities, and its staff and partners involved for the support in bringing the passengers to San Francisco and in providing them care while they waited in Russia’s Magadan.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement.

Air India sent a ferry aircraft from Mumbai on Wednesday to fly the passengers out of Russia to San Francisco.

    • Air India had mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 08:37 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST
