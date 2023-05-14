Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Home » India » Hyderabad: Air India Flight Stays on Runway For 2 Hours With Passenger Onboard; Technical Glitch Suspected

Hyderabad: Air India Flight Stays on Runway For 2 Hours With Passenger Onboard; Technical Glitch Suspected

During the two hours on runway, no deplaning was allowed and sources the cabin crew kept stalling the restless people on board.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

According to sources, the delay was due to some technical glitch in the plane. (Representational image: Reuters/File)
According to sources, the delay was due to some technical glitch in the plane. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

With passengers on board, an Air India flight from Hyderabad to Delhi was on Sunday stranded on the runway of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for two hours due to some technical glitch.

The flight AI I0541 was supposed to take place at 4:24 PM, and did not show any signs of moving till 6:15 PM, sources said.

During the two hours on runway, no deplaning was allowed and the cabin crew kept stalling the restless people on board.

According to sources, the delay was due to some technical glitch in the plane.

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 14, 2023, 18:37 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 18:48 IST
Read More