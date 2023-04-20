Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Home » India » Air India Ordered to Pay Compensation to Passenger for Not Allowing Pet Cat on Flight

Air India Ordered to Pay Compensation to Passenger for Not Allowing Pet Cat on Flight

The airline was found guilty of not allowing Dr Shah to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad with his pet cat. The CDRC has ordered Air India Ltd to pay for the ticket charge, pet fees, and pet carriage charge.

Advertisement

Reported By: Vijaysinh Parmar

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:03 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Dr Shah had booked a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 23 September, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Dr Shah had booked a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 23 September, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Gandhinagar Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) has ordered Air India Ltd to provide compensation, including cost and interest, to Dr Apurva Shah, a professor of Surgery at B J Medical College in Ahmedabad.

The airline was found guilty of not allowing Dr Shah to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad with his pet cat. The CDRC has ordered Air India Ltd to pay for the ticket charge, pet fees, and pet carriage charge.

According to the case details, Dr Shah had sought compensation after his pet cat was denied travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad by Air India Ltd. Dr Shah’s daughter Tvisha Shah had recently returned from the USA and was travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad with her pet cat.

Advertisement

Dr Shah had booked a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 23 September, 2022. He alleged that Air India did not state a standard procedure for registering an animal in advance. He went to the Air India office to find out the procedure, but it was noticed that the location was just a “Cargo" office. He inquired from the staff and officer at the airport but received no positive response, which left him anguished.

On 23 September 2022, after the check-in process had already been completed, it was informed that since the cat weighed more than 5 Kg, a metal cage was insisted upon. Dr Shah’s daughter immediately bought a metal carrier from PetsFly at the Delhi airport for Rs.4,500/- in cash.

The approval of the captain of the flight was awaited, and after a considerable amount of waiting, one of the employees informed that the cat had received approval, and it was finally placed in the metal carrier.

RELATED NEWS

However, the airport authority expressed inability for the cat to travel due to the lack of oxygen, and Dr Shah requested to be accommodated on another flight.

Advertisement

According to his claim, there was no response, and his luggage was lying in the cargo while he was waiting for the cat. He was flatly refused any help to go to Ahmedabad with the pet, and after a struggle of one hour, the cat was handed back to him.

An alternative flight was also denied, and no refund was given to him. He was compelled to hire a vehicle by which he reached Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Advertisement

The bone of contention in the case has arisen from the moment that the cat was not permitted to travel due to the paucity of oxygen. Dr Shah was left without any alternative flight, and the CDRC has ruled in his favor, ordering Air India Ltd to compensate him for the ticket charge, pet fees, and pet carriage charge, as well as the cost and interest.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 20, 2023, 14:03 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 14:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks