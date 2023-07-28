Air India Paris-bound Flight Returns Safely to Delhi Shortly After Take Off Due to Suspected Tyre Burst

A tragedy was averted, after an Air India flight from New Delhi to Paris took off and returned an hour later due to a suspected tyre burst on the runway.

The Flight AI 143, was carrying more than 220 people onboard. The Air traffic control saw the tyre debris on the runway and alert the pilots, after which the plane returned to the Delhi airport an hour later and landed safely.

“Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," an Air India spokesperson said.

“The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418 Hrs. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations," he added.