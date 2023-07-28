Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Air India Paris-bound Flight Returns Safely to Delhi Shortly After Take Off Due to Suspected Tyre Burst

The plane was carrying more than 220 people onboard, and after the pilots were alert, the flight landed safely an hour later.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 20:07 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of an Air India plane. (Photo: PTI)
A tragedy was averted, after an Air India flight from New Delhi to Paris took off and returned an hour later due to a suspected tyre burst on the runway.

The Flight AI 143, was carrying more than 220 people onboard. The  Air traffic control saw the tyre debris on the runway and alert the pilots, after which the plane returned to the Delhi airport an hour later and landed safely.

“Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," an Air India spokesperson said.

“The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418 Hrs. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations," he added.

    • Last year in August, a he Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet SG-8701 flight witnessed a tyre burst on landing in Mumbai.

    A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “The aircraft landed safely on runway 27. On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by the air traffic control. No abnormality was felt by the captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally."

    first published: July 28, 2023, 16:05 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 20:07 IST
