Midair on Dubai-Delhi Flight, Captain 'Entertains' Female Friend in Cockpit, 'Treats Crew Like Servant'

A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe for violating its safety norms.

A member of the cabin crew reportedly registered a complaint against the pilot. A Hindustan Times report quoted the complainant as alleging that the captain wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming before inviting his friend in, and asked that she be served food served in business class.

The report further quoted the complainant as saying that the captain asked her to get his woman friend to the cockpit and also told her to fetch some pillows from the bunk for her comfort. She sat on the first observer seat.

“He said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her in the cockpit. I told him, ‘Captain, I am not comfortable serving alcohol in the cockpit’. This seems to have upset him a lot and his entire attitude changed from that moment onwards. He became very snappy and rude and from there on started treating me like a servant working exclusively for him," HT report quoted the crew member.

The complainant further stated that the woman spent over an hour in the cockpit. Responding to the incident, Air India said that the have taken “serious note" of the incident and investigations are underway from their end as well.

“We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action," the airline said.

