Unruly Passenger Slaps, Abuses Air India Official on Sydney-Delhi Flight; Airline to Take Legal Action

In yet another incident of unruly passenger behavior mid-flight, a man allegedly slapped and verbally abused a senior Air India official on board its Sydney-Delhi flight, the airline stated on Saturday. The incident unfolded when the official, who had been downgraded from business class to economy due to a seat malfunction, attempted to address the passenger’s loud voice, according to reports.

Despite the physical assault, the Air India cabin crew refrained from utilising restraining devices to control the unruly passenger, as per reports.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement confirmed the incident and said, "A passenger on board AI-301 operating Sydney-Delhi on July 9, 2023, behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our employees."

“Upon the flight’s safe landing at Delhi, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing," the airline said.

Air India said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was “duly informed" and it takes “a firm stand against misbehaviour that compromises the safety, security, or dignity" of its customers and staff.

“We will pursue this to the full extent of the law," it said.

According to the source, the Air India official was initially assigned seat 30-C, but as there were other passengers, he chose to shift to seat 25 ABC. It is alleged that the official began correcting his co-passenger about his loud voice, resulting in the passenger slapping him, twisting his head, and verbally abusing him.

As the five young cabin crew members were unable to handle the unruly passenger, the Air India official moved towards the rear seats.

"This unruly passenger was playing with emergency equipment and walking freely in the galley," the source alleged.

According to the source, the male cabin supervisor was called and the passenger was "issued a verbal warning and a written warning."

The incident is the latest in the series of unruly passenger behaviour reported in Indian-operated flights.

In an Air India Delhi-London flight on April 10, a passenger identified as 25-year-old Jaskirat Singh Padda from Punjab caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members, Air India has imposed a two-year flying ban on the individual. The Delhi Police registered a case against the passenger based on a complaint filed by Air India’s cabin crew supervisor.

In May, during a Air India flight from Goa, a male passenger reportedly assaulted a crew member. Upon landing at the Delhi airport, the unruly passenger was handed over to the security personnel.

Under the regulations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an unruly air passenger can face a flying ban for varying periods.

The DGCA classifies unruly passenger behavior into three levels. Level 1 encompasses unruly behavior like physical gestures, verbal harassment, and intoxication. Level 2 involves physically abusive conduct such as pushing, kicking, or sexual harassment. Level 3 pertains to life-threatening actions like damaging aircraft operating systems, engaging in physical violence such as choking, or committing murderous assault.