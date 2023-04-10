Home » India » AI's Delhi-San Francisco Plane Suffers Tech Issue Before Take Off; Airline Replaces Aircraft

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before taking off due to a technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft

April 10, 2023

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco. (Representational Image/REUTERS)
An Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take-off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said.

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco.

There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added.

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before taking off due to a technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

