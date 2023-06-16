Akal Takh Jathedar, in News for Attending Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Engagement, Removed

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday announced the appointment of Giani Raghubir Singh as the new ‘regular’ Jathedar of the Akal Takht, relieving Giani Harpreet Singh from the post.

The appointment triggered a controversy with some SGPC sources indicating that Giani Harpreet had been asked to step down while some claimed he had volunteered to quit. After holding its executive body meeting, the SGPC appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib acting Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh as the new full-time Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

On the other hand, Giani Sultan Singh, the ‘Granthi Singh’ of the Golden Temple, has been appointed as Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar. Giani Harpreet Singh will continue to serve as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Talwandi Sabo.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Giani Harpreet Singh, who was holding the dual charge of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, had willingly decided to vacate the Akal Takht’s ‘acting’ charge. At present, Giani Harpreet Singh is on a foreign tour and is expected to return shortly.

“It would be wrong to interpret that the SGPC has removed Giani Harpreet Singh. I was in touch with him. He had volunteered to leave the ‘acting’ services of the Akal Takht, yet he would continue to hold the charge of Takht Damdama Sahib. Since there was a long-pending demand of appointing the regular Jathedar of Akal Takht from various quarters of the Sikh community, it was to be fulfilled. The executive has chosen Giani Raghubir Singh as Akal Takht Jathedar on a regular basis," he said.