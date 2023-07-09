Akshaya AK-607 Winning Numbers for Sunday, July 9 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY NUMBERS for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-607 lucky draw for Sunday, July 9. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Akshaya AK-607 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-607 LOTTERY

The winning number for the 1st prize of RS 70 LAKH IS AG 319431 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: RUBY BABU

Agency No.: R 5936

The winning number for the 2nd prize of 5 LAKH IS AA 475415 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SKANDHAN

Agency No.: E 7138

The winning numbers for the 3rd prize of 1 lakh are

AA 838046

AB 690024

AC 687237

AD 264905

AE 449175

AS 178297

AG 223292

AH 195521

AJ 334454

AK 389027

AL 171565

AM 436761

The winning numbers for the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 are

AA 319431

AB 319431

AC 319431

AD 319431

AE 319431

AF 319431

AH 319431

AJ 319431

AK 319431

AL 319431

AM 319431

The winning numbers for the 4th prize of Rs 5,000 are

0007 0435 0462 1243 1622 2069 3572 3602 4707 5458 6125 6299 6893 7708 7726 8750 9027 9089

The winning numbers for the 5th prize of RS 2,000 are

0416 0772 3971 5150 6067 8615 9351

The winning numbers for the 6th prize of Rs 1,000 are

0869 0870 0991 1464 1580 1867 1911 1964 2339 3249 3264 3396 4585 4709 4904 5152 5669 6238 6629 6677 6984 7490 7591 9156 9480 9522

The winning numbers for the 7th prize of Rs 500 are

0132 0142 0151 0553 0692 0710 0916 0942 0992 1238 1260 1548 1807 1845 1881 1900 2231 2258 2408 2798 3027 3090 3163 3360 3528 3565 3759 3870 3931 4083 4100 4161 4368 4415 4431 4847 5033 5054 5500 5550 5635 5793 5854 5919 6096 6198 6288 6663 6755 6793 6838 7062 7353 7503 7647 7975 8042 8204 8347 8481 8508 8565 8574 8804 8883 8982 9090 9096 9622 9716 9843 9946

The winning numbers for the 8th prize of Rs 100 are

0061 0153 0444 0582 0754 0972 1015 1042 1071 1083 1216 1408 1495 1503 1541 1738 1832 1941 2005 2115 2299 2313 2342 2357 2461 2479 2487 2524 2572 2761 2890 3155 3288 3372 3473 3503 3673 3705 3924 3993 4022 4074 4101 4152 4189 4206 4280 4281 4362 4426 4528 4564 4632 4790 4832 4853 4998 5434 5454 5526 5599 5608 5629 5825 5844 5874 6145 6253 6403 6441 6442 6772 6806 6831 6837 6937 7046 7054 7110 7184 7224 7259 7303 7422 7440 7522 7623 7665 7771 7849 8008 8009 8035 8057 8073 8389 8397 8439 8507 8556 8572 8576 8636 8761 8783 8934 8944 8997 9021 9025 9100 9120 9223 9379 9593 9631 9687 9697 9813 9862 9935 9954 9986

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-607 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-607 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of AKSHAYA AK-607 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of AKSHAYA AK-607 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.