All About Karnataka's Unique Tradition Of Tella Panchami Where Devotees Worship Scorpions

On the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday, devotees visited temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and the Nag Vasuki- the god of snakes. This year, the Nag Panchami was also special because it coincided with a Sharavan somwar. A lot of people offer milk and perform traditional rituals on this day for the snake god in order to get rid of their sins and Kaal Sarpa Dosh. Amid all this, people from Telangana and Karnataka celebrated this day by playing with scorpions. They call this ritual Tella Panchami.

The unique tradition of Tella Panchami is done to worship the scorpion idols. This festival is conducted in Kandukur village in Karnataka state. The village is located on the borders of the Narayanpet district which is 25 km away from the district headquarters. Tella Panchami is celebrated every year on the day of Nag Panchami.

While celebrating, many people offer milk to the scorpions and pray to the scorpion gods. On this day, people follow the custom of looking for scorpions hidden under stones while climbing the Kondamadugu Hill to get a glimpse of the idols of the scorpion god. Later, they conduct grand pujas to the idols and ask the scorpion god for his blessings.