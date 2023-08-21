All About Kerala's Munro Lighthouse, The Forgotten Guiding Light For Sailors To Kottayam

A historic structure in the Pazhukkanila area of Kottayam, Kerala, Munro Lighthouse, continues to stand majestically and it was once a beacon of hope and guiding light for mariners. It is situated along a picturesque seascape and lush coast of Kerala and reflects the rich heritage of the region. The lighthouse also serves as a legacy of the coastal communities.

The Munro Lighthouse was built nearly 200 years ago by Colonel John Munro in 1815. He was the then Diwan of the Travancore state. He, along with Benjamin Bailey, was responsible for establishing the CMS College in Kottayam which brought forth an educational revolution in Kerala. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the Munro Lighthouse was an important landmark as it was the guiding light that ensured the safe navigation of boats from Alappuzha and Ernakulam which used to sail to Kottayam, for the purpose of trade. This age-old lighthouse in Kottayam is located at the point where the Kodoor and the Meenachil rivers merge into Vembanad Lake.