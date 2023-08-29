All About Telangana's Haridasu-Gangireduu Tradition, A Lost Practice Now

Traditions of several communities are now fading in the fog of development. Caste occupations have been disappearing over time. Earlier, Telugu-speaking states had several traditions and caste professions which were impressive in their way. One of them is the tradition of the Haridasu and Gangireddu in Telangana. In this, the people from low caste visit every home in their village with their bulls on the occasion of the Sankranti festival. They perform and sing songs along with their musical instrument Tambura. They praise Lord Vishnu and wish for happiness for each family they visit and the bull also dances to their songs.

This is an age-old tradition of the people from the low caste in Telugu states. The bull is adorned with colourful and beautiful sarees and flowers are tied around their horns and anklets to their legs. They are known as Gangireddu. Haridasu dresses up in bright vibrant saffron attire coupled with beautiful garlands and accessories. They try to form a resemblance to sage Narada, who is a supreme devotee of lord Vishnu.

Advertisement

Harisdasu plays a musical instrument called Nadaswaram and beats the drums to make the bull dance to their tunes. In exchange for this performance, they are offered rice, clothes and money from the families of each home. They usually appear at the time of the Sankranti festival. Since this is a harvesting festival, the cattle are also worshipped on this day. They also perform acrobatic activities to amuse the spectators.