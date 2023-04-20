All For Love: IITian Quits High-paying Job, Becomes Criminal to 'Keep Girlfriend Happy'; Arrested

When you are in love, you become a changed person. But some lovers lose sanity to the extent of not being able to differentiate between right or wrong and good or bad. And sometimes this Romeo-level romance pushes people to the dark sides of life that even a sharp-minded IITian can’t escape.

Hemant Kumar Raghu, an IIT-Madras chemical engineering graduate, who fell for a nightclub dancer in dancer in Dubai and later embraced a crime life to “keep her happy", is now in jail.

The story came to the limelight after the IITian and three others were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 2.2 lakh from a woman in Bihar. The police recovered cash, arms, ammunition and two stolen bikes from the accused, Times of India reported.

Raghu, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was earning well and was living the high life in Dubai. But his life changed when he fell in love with the dancer. One day he asked his girlfriend to quit her nightclub dancing job. The woman agreed but on the condition that Raghu would also quit his job and accompany her to her native place Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Raghu, during his police interrogation, revealed that he spent all money he had saved in the last 15 years. He claimed to indulge in criminal activities to ‘keep his girlfriend happy’, TOI said in a report.

According to Muzaffarpur (East) DSP Manoj Pandey, Raghu became a professional criminal having built a network with criminals in the district.

Pandey said the IITian used to pick his targets with precise planning. The DSP said Raghu confessed to his involvement in several crimes across the district.

