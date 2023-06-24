Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
All for Showers: Two Boys Tie Knot at Karnataka Village to ‘Appease Rain Gods’

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 17:12 IST

Mandya, India

As part of the ritual, villagers performed the marriage of two boys on Friday. (Representational Image: iStock)

In a bizarre incident, two boys in Karnataka were made to marry each other as part of a symbolic gesture to appease the ‘rain gods’ to pray for the showers in the region in the Mandya district.

As part of the ritual, villagers performed the marriage of two boys on Friday night and later threw a feast to mark the celebrations.

The incident took place in Gangenahalli Village, Krishnarajpet Taluka of Mandya district in order to please the God of rains as several parts of the state are reported to have not received much rainfall compared to the last year causing extensive damage to the crops.

“This was done as a part of a prayer ritual to appease the rain gods and bring rain to the region by the villagers. A feast was also arranged after the marriage," locals told ANI.

“Monsoon rain has weakened in the state, so there is a lack of rain compared to last year. Due to this, the people of the state have resorted to celebrating old traditions," they added.

    • According to ANI, two boys were dressed in traditional attire for the ritual and participated in a marriage ceremony as bride and groom.

    Later, a feast was arranged and the meal was offered to the God of rains as offerings and the locals prayed to him to bring the rain and meet the deficit as crops were getting impacted due to lack of rains.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 17:01 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 17:12 IST
