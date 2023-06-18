Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » All Stranded Tourists Evacuated from North Sikkim, No Permit to Be Issued to Tourists for Time Being: DC

All Stranded Tourists Evacuated from North Sikkim, No Permit to Be Issued to Tourists for Time Being: DC

The evacuation of all 2,464 tourists stranded following torrential downpours for three days was completed on Saturday evening

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 11:21 IST

Gangtok (incl. Upper Tadong), India

Visuals of rescue operations in North Sikkim. (News18)
Visuals of rescue operations in North Sikkim. (News18)

The North Sikkim District Collector (DC) Hem Kumar Chettri on Sunday said that no fresh permits will be issued to tourists to visit the picturesque district in view of weather-related vagaries and restoration works underway for roads damaged extensively due to landslides even as all 2,464 stranded tourists have been rescued.

He said that the evacuation of all 2,464 tourists stranded following torrential downpours for three days was completed on Saturday evening.

All tourists and 60 students of Namchi College have left for their respective destinations by vehicles arranged by the authorities, the North Sikkim DC said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • He thanked the BRO, GREF, ITBP, Army and district officials for the successful evacuation of the tourists “We have decided to not issue fresh permits to the tourists to visit North Sikkim for the time being due to the restoration of roads underway between Mangan Chungthang," he told PTI over the phone.

    “Our immediate priority is to restore roads damaged due to landslides and heavy rains and once the road connectivity is restored then we will allow the tourists to come," Chettri said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 11:21 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 11:21 IST
    Read More