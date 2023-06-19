​Allahabad HC Refuses to Quash Case against Man Who Put Up ‘Very Objectionable’ Post on Lord Hanuman

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to quash the proceedings in a case lodged over a social media post with a “disrespectable picture of Lord Hanuman with an objectionable tagline".

A bench of Justice Prashant Kumar noted that the allegation made in the First Information Report (FIR) was shocking and the content of the social media post concerned was “very objectionable".

The Court passed the order in an application filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), challenging the charge sheet and summoning order along with the entire case proceedings in the case.

The allegations against the accused were that he posted a social media post containing very offensive content regarding Lord Hanuman which could disturb communal harmony.

A case was registered under Sections 505(2)/295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of the Information Technology Act in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The lower court had concluded that prima facie, a case had been made out against the accused.

The high court referred to the case of State of Haryana and others vs. Bhajan Lal & others (1992), wherein the top court laid down guidelines as to how the inherent power bestowed in the high court should be exercised under Section 482 CrPC.