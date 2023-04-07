Am I a Terrorist? Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Slams Centre Over 2-year Passport with Only UAE Travel

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti hit out at the Centre for issuing her a ‘conditional’ passport which only allows her to travel to the UAE and is valid for only two years.

Her remarks came a day after CNN-News18 broke the story that a document sent by Special DG Police to Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar stated that a passport cannot be issued in her favour, citing a letter that has been duly classified as “Top Secret" under the provision of Official Secret Act.

Later, the Regional Passport office issued a two-year passport to her with restricted travel to the UAE only.

Slamming the CID department of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Iltija Mufti, in an exclusive chat after her press conference in Srinagar, told CNN-News18 that the court has been misled by the authorities.

“I believe they have misled the court before the hearing they gave me the passport. They know the court will give them knuckles so to avoid that they issued a conditional passport which is valid for two years and only to the UAE," Iltija said.

As a citizen of India, she said she should get her due rights and the right to a passport is a fundamental right.

“The right to passport is not a luxury which is bestowed to me because I’m a daughter of a former J&K CM, I deserve it because it is a fundamental right," she said while alleging CID of harassing Kashmiris and criminalizing the passport.

“Has the MEA bothered to ask them if there is any FIR or a chargesheet against me? You decided to evoke the Official Secrets Act. Am I a terrorist? Have I done money laundering? Why am I being deprived of a passport?" she questioned.

Iltija also slammed the government for allegedly slapping the UAPA against youth in Kashmir valley while highlighting the arrest of Irfan Meraj, a journalist, who had worked with a human rights advocate and was arrested by the NIA in a case of terror funding.

She alleged she was being targeted for being the daughter of the former CM.

“My family is among the many families that are being targeted. My family is in the spotlight because my mother has been into politics," she said.

Iltija is now planning to carry forward her legal battle to seek a normal passport.

In a letter written by the Passport officer Srinagar to Deputy Solicitor General, J&K and Ladakh High Court, which was accessed by News18 started the CID verification report which was sent by the Special DG police has been duly classified as “Top Secret" under the provision of Official Secret Act and as per the contents of the classified document does not favour for issuance of passport to the petitioner."

Davinder Singh, Regional Passport Officer, Kashmir, later told News18 that the passport for two years has been given based on the intelligence report.

“We have given her a passport that is valid for two years so that she can pursue higher studies. The passport has been issued for the UAE only," he said.

“In her application, Iltija had mentioned that she wants to pursue higher studies since her master’s degree is for two years, we have issued a passport for the period only," Davinder said.

Iltija had earlier filed a writ petition after she was allegedly denied her passport. She had accused the office of the ADGP, CID, of not clarifying her police verification for more than six months and deliberately denying the passport.

