Amarnath Pilgrim Slips to Death While Returning From Shrine, Another Injured

Amarnath Pilgrim Slips to Death While Returning From Shrine, Another Injured

The body of the pilgrim was retrieved and is being transported to Baltal Base camp hospital

IANS

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 13:57 IST

Srinagar, India

The 62-day annual pilgrimage will conclude on August 31. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

An Amarnath Yatra pilgrim slipped to his death while another was injured along the north Kashmir Baltal route to the cave shrine.

Jammu & Kashmir police said that while returning from the holy cave, a pilgrim identified as Vijay Kumar Shah (50) of Tumba village in Bihar’s Rohtas district accompanied by a woman Mamta Kumari, slipped down nearly 300 feet near Kali Mata Morh and died on the spot on Friday.

“The body was retrieved and is being transported to Baltal Base camp hospital. The injured woman is under treatment at Brarimarg base camp hospital", police said.

    • The 62-day long Amaranth Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

    So far, over 4.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing yatra.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: August 19, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 13:57 IST
