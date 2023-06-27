Amarnath Security Deployment Changed: Home Ministry Reviews SOP, Coordination between Agencies

With less than a week to go before the first batch of yatris visit the Amarnath cave, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stepped in to ensure foolproof coordination between security agencies. Close to five lakh people are expected to undertake the two-month yatra from July 1 to August 31.

​Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting on Tuesday with paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police and MHA officials. Sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that the meeting was necessitated to ensure better coordination between various agencies as the deployment pattern of paramilitary forces has changed from previous years.

Tuesday’s meeting came after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the Amarnath Yatra preparedness with all stakeholders.

CHANGED DEPLOYMENT

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has traditionally guarded the Amarnath cave, has made way for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) this year. The ITBP personnel will guard the stairs and the cave, while the pathway leading up to the stairs will be responsibility of the CRPF.

The Border Security Force (BSF), ITBP, CRPF, Indian Army and J&K police will be deployed throughout the Chandanwari and Pahalgam route that pilgrims will take. However, six positions that were previously guarded by the CRPF have been given to the ITBP and BSF.

“The paramilitary personnel from different forces have been assigned roles different from the previous years, so the MHA called for a meeting to ensure everyone worked in tandem and were on the same page as far as the standard operating procedures are concerned," a MHA officer told News18.

The proposal to allot different roles to the CRPF, ITBP and BSF came from the J&K Police, after massive deployment of the CRPF in Manipur and for Bengal panchayat polls.

THE THREAT

Intelligence agencies have flagged off possible threats from terror groups in Jammu and in the Kashmir Valley.

Amarnath yatris will begin their yatra from Jammu and will travel in convoys to Pahalgam or Baltal. Security review, officials said, discussed the response SOP in case of a hybrid terror attack using small arms, sticky bombs or attempt to sabotage at the camps, where yatris will break their journey.

Unlike previous years, the threat perception this year is more in Jammu than in Kashmir. Continuing with the systems of previous years, buses have been given radio frequency tags and yatris, too, will have RF identification (RFID) badges before they begin their trek. Multiple frisking and baggage checkpoints have been set up at Noonwan, Pehelgam and Baltal to rule out security threats.

Officials said about 400 satellite phones, anti-drone technology, bomb disposal and dog squads will be in place to ensure a smooth yatra.

DISASTER RESPONSE

Along with paramilitary forces, disaster relief agencies such as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Mountain Rescue Teams will also be part of the yatra deployment.