Trends :Delhi FloodsMumbai RainsJ&K EncounterBrij BhushanMumbai Threat Call
Home » India » Amarnath Yatra: 2 More Pilgrims Die, 8 CRPF Personnel Injured in Road Accident

Amarnath Yatra: 2 More Pilgrims Die, 8 CRPF Personnel Injured in Road Accident

Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident, they said. In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials said

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 20:33 IST

Srinagar, India

Urmilaben Modi (53) died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, the officials said. (Image: Reuters/File)
Urmilaben Modi (53) died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, the officials said. (Image: Reuters/File)

The toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra climbed to 27 on Sunday with two more deaths, while eight CRPF personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

Urmilaben Modi (53) died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, the officials said.

Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident, they said. In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kiara & Others Are Cordial With Each Other; Gone Are The Days Of Sly Digs?
  • Kajol Asks Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Real Box Office Collection: Joke Or A Sly Remark? Netizens Opine
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ileana Reveals Mystery Man | Deepika Spills Secret; Ranveer, Alia Jet Off | Ragneeti Reception Venue
  • Priyanka & Nick Give Couple Goals | Alia's Heart Of Stone Promotions, Deepika's Project K Delayed?

    • Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle fell into the Sindh nullah in Ganderbal when they were on their way to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route, they said. The injured were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 16, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 20:33 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App