Amarnath Yatra 2023: J&K Govt Approves 400 Satellite Phones; 100-bed Hospital to be Built at Baltal

The Jammu and Kashmir government has started preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 which begins next month.

In view of communication needs during natural disasters or emergencies, the government approved utilization of 400 satellite phones during the yatra. Last year, a deadly cloudburst claimed 15 lives and damaged to the track of yatra and tents pitched up in the lap of mountains in Baltal, in central Kashmir.

RFID cards, which were introduced last year, will continue to be used and those coming for pilgrimage and service providers will have these Radio Frequency Identification tags which will help track them.

“Chief Executive Officer Amarnath Shrine Board Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari called upon the concerned to carry registration vigorously and to upload data on the portal on a real-time basis so that RFID cards could be generated and distributed timely to the service providers," an official said.

The work on the 100-bedded DRDO hospital at Baltal has also started.

“The CEO, while interacting with the officers, observed that all the departments must be fully geared up for making adequate arrangements well in advance by working in close coordination for smooth conduct of the yatra," the official said.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is also working on the widening of track, besides fencing and other restoration works are also in pace to meet the target time. The DG BRO is also expected to visit the area and check the progress on Saturday. “BRO is installing wire mesh and retaining walls in vulnerable stretches so that the safety of Yatris and other service providers is ensured along the track," they said.

The Chief Secretary has proposed that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) should be reinforced given Amarnath Yatra 2023. “The suggestion was to enhance its capabilities through convergence with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the Incident Management and Tracking System (IMTS). This convergence aims to optimise the utilisation of government facilities, ensuring efficient and coordinated emergency response," another official said.

In Jammu, the Divisional Commissioner has passed directions to security agencies for adequate measures. Terror incidents in the Jammu division have raised alarm and security forces are taking measures to ensure foolproof cover.

“For foolproof security, the Div Com passed directions to the security agencies for the deployment of a sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras," a press release read.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, in a meeting with officers, on the present security scenario and possible threats, advised the participants to ensure that proper coordination among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic, and Security wing in their respective districts/area for smooth and incident free Yatra.