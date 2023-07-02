Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Amarnath Yatra a Divine, Magnificent Manifestation of Our Heritage: PM Modi

In a tweet, he wished new enthusiasm and energy to devotees from divine blessings and that the country move ahead quickly in ’amrit kaal’ to realise its resolve.

July 02, 2023

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday, as a divine and magnificent manifestation our heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday, as a divine and magnificent manifestation our heritage.

    The first batch of pilgrims set out from the base camp at Baltal this morning for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

    July 02, 2023
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 00:07 IST
