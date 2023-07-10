Amarnath Yatra Arrangements, Traffic Restoration Work Reviewed after Rains, Landslide

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a meeting of civil and police officers to review the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Sinha said he also discussed efforts underway to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which has been closed due to landslides at several places due to rains.

“Chaired a meeting with Civil Admin & Police officials to review arrangements for ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra after inclement weather had disrupted the pilgrimage for two days. Directed officials to ensure every possible assistance, lodging & food arrangements for pilgrims," Sinha said in a series of tweets after the late evening meeting.

The Yatra resumed earlier on Sunday after the landslides, triggered by heavy rains over the past two days, were cleared.

“Directed for optimum utilization of major camps & enhancement of medical facilities for pilgrims. Pilgrims and Public to be informed about weather condition & status of Yatra on real time basis," Sinha said.