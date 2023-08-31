Amarnath Yatra Concludes, Over 4.4 Lakh Pilgrims Offer Prayers at Cave Shrine

The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on Thursday with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims offering prayers at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas this year.

Officials said a total of 4,45,338 devotees paid obeisance to the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ during the pilgrimage which commenced on July 1 through Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

They said 48 people, including pilgrims and service providers, died during the course of the yatra this year and 62 suffered injuries.

The deaths were due to weather-related incidents or natural causes, they added. The number of pilgrims who undertook the yatra this year was higher than last year’s 3.65 lakh.