Amarnath Yatra Precautions: Shrine Board Issues Do's to Prevent High Altitude Sickness

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Monday issued a list of advisories for devotees aimed at preventing high altitude sickness prior to the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra next month.

The 62-day Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1. Pilgrims can choose to travel on the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, or the shorter but steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims will set off on the annual Yatra from Jammu on June 30.

Here’s a list of precautions for devotees advised by the Amarnath Shrine Board:

Do prepare for the Yatra by achieving physical fitness - it is advisable to start a preparatory morning/evening walk, about 4-5 kms per day at least a month prior to the yatra.

Start deep breathing exercise and yoga, particularly pranayam for improving oxygen efficiency of the body.

Do check with your physician prior to travelling to higher elevations, if you have any existing pre medical conditions.

Do walk slowly while ascending and take time to acclimatize-relax for a short while on steep inclines.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued directives to enhance resource mobilisation and increase manpower in order to ensure timely completion of all ongoing work for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra next month.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the LG reviewed the preparedness of the departments and agencies involved in the annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.