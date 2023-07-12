Ambala: Man Electrocuted While Crossing Waterlogged Street; Three Bodies Found Floating in Water

One person was electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged street in a residential colony, while three bodies were found floating in water on Wednesday, police said.

Ambala district is the worst hit in Haryana, which was pounded by heavy rains between Saturday and Monday.

A man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire while crossing a waterlogged street in Shalimar Colony in Ambala Cantonment, the police said.

In another incident, three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala city. Two of the deceased have been identified and were aged around 70 and 20.