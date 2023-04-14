From Bihu to Baisakhi & Ambedkar Jayanti, A Look at PM Modi’s Recent Celebrations

As India marks Ambedkar Jayanti as well as Bihu, Baisakhi and Puthandu among traditional new year celebrations that mark the harvest season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Twitter.

“Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead," he said in a series of tweets. He also greeted people on ‘Bohag Bihu’ and ‘Puthandu’, celebrated in Assam and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Paying tributes to Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, on his birth anniversary, the PM posted an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar’s life. “He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society," Modi tweeted.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to participate in festivals that celebrate India’s cultural diversity. On Friday, he will take part in mega Bihu celebrations in Assam. On Thursday, he participated in Tamil New Year, or Puthandu, celebrations.

Last week, the PM visited Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the occasion of Easter. He had also attended Ugadi celebrations hosted last month by former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the PM had participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at the residence of National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, in Delhi in November 2022. The same month, he addressed the Manipur Sangai Festival via video message.

In October 2022, PM Modi participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. In September 2022, he took part in Navratri Festival celebrations in Ahmedabad.

In August 2022, the PM participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence and in May that year, he had offered prayers at the Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In April 2022, he had attended Bihu celebrations organised by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his residence in Delhi.

