Ambulance 'Runs Out of Fuel', Telangana Woman Delivers Baby on Road; Collector Denies Report

An ambulance that was supposed to pick up a pregnant woman in a remote area of Telangana’s Nirmal district reportedly ran out of diesel, forcing the woman to deliver her baby on the side of a road.

According to a report in NDTV, tribal woman Gangamani went into labour on Thursday and was carried across a stream while in pain. However, the ambulance did not reach her and she was forced to deliver her baby boy on the side of the road after being stranded there for a reported four hours.

Gangamani lives in the remotely located Thulasipet village of Pembi Mandal. Her husband was quoted as saying that when she went into labour, they called for an ambulance. However, due to the lack of road connectivity, the ambulance could not reach them, the report stated.

The report further mentioned that with the help of villagers, Gangamani crossed the Dothi stream, but even on the other side, the ambulance did not arrive because it had reportedly run out of diesel.

“We even sent Rs 500 for the fuel over Google Pay, but the vehicle did not come. The baby was delivered on the road," the husband was quoted as saying.

Due to unavailability of the vehicle, a 108 ambulance arrived, cut the umbilical cord, and transported the woman and her newborn son to a nearby hospital. Both the baby and the mother are doing well now.

Nirmal district collector Varun Reddy was quoted by NDTV as saying that the expected date of delivery for the baby was September 22. “Usually in remote areas that are not easily accessible, we move the pregnant women a few days in advance. But this was almost four weeks before the expected date of delivery," Reddy added.