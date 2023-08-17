Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » American Woman Tries to Illegally Enter Nepal from India, Held at Border in UP's Maharajganj

American Woman Tries to Illegally Enter Nepal from India, Held at Border in UP's Maharajganj

The accused, Colin Patrick Lynch (35), was found possessing a fake Aadhar card and did not have the required visa to enter Nepal, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 22:36 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

Lynch, who was carrying an American passport while she on her way to Nepal from India, was nabbed in the Sonauli area here during a routine check, Singh said. (Representative Image)
Lynch, who was carrying an American passport while she on her way to Nepal from India, was nabbed in the Sonauli area here during a routine check, Singh said. (Representative Image)

An American woman was Thursday arrested near the Indo-Nepal border here while trying to illegally enter Nepal, officials said.

The accused, Colin Patrick Lynch (35), was found possessing a fake Aadhar card and did not have the required visa to enter Nepal, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Lynch, who was carrying an American passport while she on her way to Nepal from India, was nabbed in the Sonauli area here during a routine check, Singh said.

    A case has been registered against the US resident and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the CO added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 17, 2023, 22:36 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 22:36 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App