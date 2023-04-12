'Ami Bangali': Acting British Deputy High Commissioner of Kolkata Was Born in City on I-Day

“Ami Bangali and ami gorbitho Bangali (I am Bengali and I am proud a Bengali)." This is how acting British Deputy High Commissioner of Kolkata Peter Cook expressed his excitement about the assignment in a city where he was born on the Independence Day of India.

Cook was born in in Woodland Hospital in Kolkata on August 15, 1963. Cook’s father Reverend John Weir Cook was a priest in St Andrew’s Church in Kolkata and Cook lived in Kolkata till the 1970s.

As Cook came back to Kolkata on his deputation, he went back to all the places he remembered from his childhood, with photographs.

“It’s to know your roots. My home was on Burdwan Road, now somebody stays there, but I went there and refreshed my childhood memories," said Cook, who brought along his mother Elizabeth for the visit.

Cook has photographs of his swimming session as a kid in Tolly Club and even on a waterlogged road in Kolkata in the monsoon.

He took his mother to St Andrew’s Church, where his father used to work. “We both had tears in our eyes."

About his visit to his school, which is now Aurobindo Bhawan, Cook said, “I am in awe of the people and heritage of Kolkata. I am simply mesmerised with my assignment."

Expressing his love for Bengali food, Cook said, “I love machcher jhol, fish pathuri, mishti doi and rasogolla."

He has started re-learning Bengali and says he will speak fluently soon. Cook is supporting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL and he wants to enjoy this year’s Durga pujo.

“Kolkata has developed a lot, now there is a new town. It is very planned and developing every way. I love its heritage."

He signs off: “Kolkata I love you, Joy Bangla."

