Amid Amritpal Row & Blasts Near Golden Temple, Steep Jump in Drones from Pak Worries Amritsar

In the backdrop of multiple blasts being reported near the Golden Temple in a week, data from local police as well as BSF shows an increase in drone movements and seizures in Amritsar from Pakistan.

As per the data, while January and February recorded fewer cases, there has been a steep rise in seizures since March. From every 10th day when major drugs and arms were recovered close to the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, the incidents occur almost every third day now.

“In March and April, there have been almost two dozen incidents reported by the frontier. Most of the drones were carrying drugs," a senior BSF official said.

“There has been increased movement of drones majorly carrying drugs. These drugs work as incentives for smugglers and later, Pakistan-based handlers send them weapons as well. We are analysing the fly path of all the drones and troops constantly and manning the border but March and April have seen a steep jump in movements and recoveries," the official told News18.

Officials claimed that there could be multiple reasons behind the uptick, including the high-quality tracing of drone movements, desperation of terror outfits to send consignments to India, the Amritpal Singh menace or planning for an incident. All these recoveries have been made a few kilometres away from the main city.

Importantly, in the three recent blasts near Golden Temple, cops have not ruled out the Khalistan angle as the accused were suspected to be sympathisers of Amritpal Singh who was arrested on April 23 after a month-long hunt.

In the last three days, three blasts have taken place near Golden Temple and police have arrested five accused. It has been found that cracker explosives were used to make the bombs.

“We have taken into custody five persons — Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh. Of them, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives. One woman is also being questioned," Punjab DCP Gaurav Yadav said.

The fresh blast on Thursday midnight heard near Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas comes after two explosions rocked Heritage Street near Golden Temple on Saturday (May 6) and Monday (May 8). Sources claimed that so far, no terror link has been established but nothing can be ruled out yet as the investigation is at a nascent stage.

Drone Movements in Last 30 Days

On May 7, at about 10pm, Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar heard the sound of something being dropped in the nearby fields and later recovered 1.590 kilograms of heroin.

In the morning hours of April 28, troops recovered five packets of narcotic substances packed together as a single consignment and dropped from a rogue drone in Kakkar village.

On April 27, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar and shot it down.

Just 11 days earlier, on April 16, BSF launched a search operation in the depth area near Dhanoe Kalan village and found a broken propeller Quadcopter and a battery (5935 mAh) of the drone.

On April 15, troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory and shot it down.

On the intervening night of April 4-5, BSF jawans deployed along IB near at Bachiwind in Amritsar detected drone intrusion. After shooting it down, the troops recovered nine packets of Heroin.