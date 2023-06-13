Amid Fresh Violence in Manipur, CAPF Units Request for More Bulletproof Jackets, Helmets

With at least one more person killed in fresh violence in Manipur on Monday, units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have requested their forces to supply more bulletproof jackets and helmets amidst the “developing situation" in the north-eastern state.

A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state. At present, there are limited bulletproof jackets being used by the personnel.

According to an official communication, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which has 10 companies of personnel, has asked for 300 bulletproof jackets.

“RAF is anti-rioting force but the situation in Manipur is different. Mob is violent and also militant groups are also involved in creating law and order situation in the state. Since, we are anti-rioting force, we don’t normally carry such items in large numbers and only the rifle party carries bullet proof items, but in Manipur, the situation is developing and getting violent. To tackle that, we and other forces need certain items for which we have placed requests along with other units," a senior RAF official told News18.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) too has asked for such items in a communication — “Taking into account of developing situation in Manipur, items are required to meet any unforeseen situation."

Similarly, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said considering the “situation in the state", adequate amount of supplies has been given, but there is a demand for additional items.

According to an official in the Manipur administration, four jawans, including from the local police and BSF, have been killed in clashes and almost one and half a dozen have been injured.

Moreover, the bulletproof items were stolen from the police stations and found with miscreants. The local administration is investigating the quantity of such items.