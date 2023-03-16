Amid Uptick in Covid-19 Cases, Centre Writes to Six States to Step Up Vigil

As India recorded over 700 new Covid-19 cases after a gap of four months, the Union Health Ministry wrote to six states that are experiencing a sudden spike in infections, and advised them on how to contain new clusters.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday advised Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka to increase testing, treating, vaccinating and tracking rising covid cases.

“There are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent & contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

The Centre advised these states to examine the virus situation at the micro-level and to implement the necessary measures needed for effective management of the infection.

It asked states to follow a five-fold strategy, which includes testing, tracking, treating and vaccination along with analysing new and emerging clusters of the virus. This needs to be along with keeping an eye on the new emerging Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases.

Bhushan called the rise a “concerning issue" that needed to be addressed on priority.

Covid cases continue to spiral upwards, as India recorded 754 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality reported by Karnataka, according to data.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 155 new Covid-19 cases, more than double the detections recorded the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,38,653, while two patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

